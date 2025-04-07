Court directive to locate voters in close North Carolina election blocked for now

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court temporarily halted enforcement on Monday of an appeals court decision that favored a Republican candidate in a close and unresolved November election for a seat on the state's highest court.
In a pair of one-sentence documents, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of Friday's order by a Court of Appeals panel that in part directed election workers to identify and contact potentially tens of thousands of voters whose ballots were challenged by Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin.
The stay, which was sought in part by Justice Allison Riggs — the Democratic incumbent in the race — is in place while the Supreme Court determines whether it wants to formally review the Court of Appeals decision and or decide if it was correct.
Two of three judges on the panel declared that the State Board of Elections wrongly dismissed in December protests filed by Griffin challenging over 65,000 ballots counted in the race. Riggs leads Griffin by 734 votes after two recounts of the over 5.5 million ballots cast in the election.
Friday's decision, if ultimately upheld, could flip to Griffin the outcome of the election — the nation's only 2024 race that is still undecided.
Griffin is currently a Court of Appeals judge but recused himself from any deliberations in his election case. Riggs also has recused herself from deliberations in the case at the Supreme Court, including on Monday's orders.
In the prevailing opinion backed by the two Republican judges on the panel, the Court of Appeals found that ballots within three categories contained in Griffin's protests were wrongly allowed in the tally. But the judges said election officials must give voters who cast ballots in the race that fall within two of the categories a three-week period to provide additional information. Their ballots would count if the information is provided in time and verified.
Without Monday's temporary stay, election workers would have had to start the vote ''curing'' process on Tuesday.