YEREVAN, Armenia — A court in Armenia has ruled against the arrest and detention of the leader of the country's main opposition party, who is facing charges of making election bribes.
Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan was charged last week. Parliament subsequently stripped him of the immunity he held as a member of the legislature, and petitioned for him to be arrested.
The court rejected the request on Sunday.
Prosperous Armenia party holds 25 of the 132 seats in the National Assembly, which is dominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's party.
A court in Armenia has ruled against the arrest and detention of the leader of the country's main opposition party, who is facing charges of making election bribes.
