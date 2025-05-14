Court clerk in Murdaugh murder trial charged with showing sealed photographs, perjury

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former court clerk in South Carolina who helped with the trial of attorney Alex Murdaugh, a powerful, wealthy lawyer convicted of killing his wife and son, showed sealed court exhibits to a reporter and then lied about it, authorities said Wednesday.
In all, former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill was arrested on four charges. She faces obstruction of justice and perjury for showing a reporter photographs that were sealed court exhibits and then lying about it, according to court documents. Sealed exhibits are only for viewing by the jury, lawyers in the case, and court workers.
She also faces two counts of misconduct in office for taking bonuses and promoting through her public office a book she wrote on the trial, according to the warrants.
Hill, 57, was released on bail after court appearances in Colleton County and Richland County. Her lawyers didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
''She lives here. She turned herself in. We found out about these charges last night,'' Hill's attorney Will Lewis said during her appearance in Colleton County court, according to a livestream of the hearing by WCIV-TV.
Hill was in charge of taking care of the jury, overseeing exhibits and helping the judge during Murdaugh's six-week trial in 2023 when he was convicted of killing his wife and younger son. The case involved power, danger, money and privilege and an attorney whose family had lorded over his small South Carolina county for nearly a century.
Murdaugh is appealing his conviction and a sentence of life without parole, in part accusing Hill of trying to influence jurors to vote ‘guilty' and being biased against Murdaugh for her book. Murdaugh is also serving a separate sentence of decades in prison for admitting to stealing millions of dollars from settlements for clients who suffered horrible injuries or deaths — and from his family's law firm.
An initial appeal by Murdaugh's lawyers was denied, but Judge Jean Toal said she wasn't sure Hill told the truth about her dealings with jurors and was ''attracted by the siren call of celebrity'' status.