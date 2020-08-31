SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb, authorities said.
Shaker Heights police went to the home around 2:20 p.m. Sunday and soon found Regina Tobin, 58; John Tobin, 57, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15. Further details on how and when the deaths may have occurred were not immediately disclosed.
Authorities did not say who asked for the welfare check or why it was sought. They said there was no forced entry into the home and no other injuries were reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 6-12
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 6-12Sept. 6: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 84. Country singer David Allan Coe is 81. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink…
Variety
Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home
A couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb, authorities said.
National
Uncertainty dominates presidential campaign's final stretch
Within President Donald Trump's campaign, some privately feared the worst heading into the national conventions.
National
When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen
Alexis Arnold says she's sympathetic toward protesters who have peacefully fought racial injustice this summer. But as some demonstrations spiral into violence, her anxiety is building.
National
The Latest: Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight
British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought U.K. tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.