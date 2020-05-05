AHNAPEE, Wis. — The deaths of a husband and wife found in their Kewaunee County home appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, sheriff's officials said.
The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department says 71-year-old Dennis McMillan shot his 56-year-old wife, Laura McMillan, multiple times Friday night before turning the gun on himself.
Press-Gazette Media reports deputies were called to check on the home in Ahnapee and looking through the window saw the bodies of the two. They entered the house and found the couple was dead.
The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
