CLOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people are dead after a teenage driver crashed into the back of their motorcycle in Pine County.
The Minnesota State Patrol said 66-year-old Jerry McDowell and 61-year-old Sharon McDowell, of Pine City, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 48 in Clover Township Sunday afternoon.
The patrol says the couple slowed down to make a turn off the highway and were struck by a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old boy. He was not injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots
A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
Variety
Minnesota to restart high school football and volleyball
The group that oversees high school sports in Minnesota voted overwhelmingly Monday to restart football and volleyball, after deciding earlier to delay both sports until the spring because of the coronavirus.
Local
Two more lawsuits filed against Minneapolis over injuries caused by police after George Floyd killing
Ethan Marks, 19 and Soren Stevenson, 25, have become friends as they both sue over their injuries.
National
Judge won't reinstate frac sand permit in Monroe County
A judge refused Monday to reinstate a wetlands permit for a $75 million frac sand operation in Monroe County.
National
DNR seeks 10-year stewardship renewal
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are asking Gov. Tony Evers to renew the agency's contentious land stewardship program for another decade and substantially increase its borrowing authority.