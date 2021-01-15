Home
All Sections
Search
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Health Highlights
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Projects
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Newspaper Ads
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Star Tribune
Close
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
State and St. Paul leaders discuss precautions ahead of protests
Gov. Tim Walz criticizes feds for COVID-19 vaccine mix-up
Biden's virus plan: 100 million shots just the start
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Feds back away from claim of assassination plot at Capitol
Hennepin County pauses plan to move Edina library to Southdale
Tonight's Wolves-Memphis game postponed; Towns tweets he has COVID-19
Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov on debut: 'It was an amazing moment for me'
University of Minnesota scales back liberal arts Ph.D. programs amid pandemic
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
Mpls. mayor, City Council members on track to receive raises despite other cuts
next
600011145
Couple from Burma get private citizenship ceremony
The Twin Cities immigration office gave a special private oath ceremony to a Karen couple from Burma Friday morning.
January 15, 2021 — 5:58pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
Politics
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
45 minutes ago
Variety
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
10:12am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
Politics
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
45 minutes ago
Variety
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
10:12am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
Randball
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
8:32am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
5:15pm
Nation
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
3:03pm
Curious Minnesota
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
8:45am
More From Star Tribune
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
More From Star Tribune
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it
Did Ford make car windows of sand mined from under its St. Paul plant?
Now Wild fans mad at missing FSN; Sinclair executive gives update
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'
5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
State and St. Paul leaders discuss precautions ahead of protests
5:18pm
Gov. Tim Walz criticizes feds for COVID-19 vaccine mix-up
30 minutes ago
Biden's virus plan: 100 million shots just the start
15 minutes ago
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.