ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say.

Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon help. Police say they are not looking for suspects.

The call for help was made about 9:15 p.m. from a home in a Greater East Side neighborhood.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release information about the circumstances of the case.

"It's very tragic, but our officers are well trained, they're experienced and I can assure you that … what is forefront in their minds right now is the families that have lost two loved ones," McCabe said.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the home last year.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies.