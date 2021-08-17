A couple from western Wisconsin riding an all-terrain vehicle that was hit by a pickup north of Hudson early this month have died, authorities said Tuesday.

John F. Jarvis, 57, died Sunday, and Pamela J. Jarvis, 58, died Monday. The Jarvises, both of Glenwood City, died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

The Jarvises were heading east on County Hwy. 5 near Springfield about 4:25 p.m. on Aug. 5, when they were struck by a pickup heading in the same direction, the Sheriff's Office said.

Neither of the Jarvises had a helmet on, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Pickup driver Jessica M. Hansen, 29, of Menomonie, Wis., had on a seat belt and avoided serious injury.

