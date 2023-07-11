A married couple have been charged with felonies in connection with a late-night explosion at a Blaine apartment building in March.

Lee Boatner and Tayler Boatner were each charged with explosive/incendiary device violations and child endangerment for allegedly using a compound called triacetone triperoxide to make an explosive that went off about 1:15 a.m. March 3 in the Cedar Green Apartments, where they lived.

Lee Boatner was also charged with an additional count of first-degree arson, according to charges filed in Anoka County District Court.

Blaine officers went to the building in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE. on a report of an explosion. Police found Lee Boatner in the lobby covered in blood, and he appeared to be missing parts of both of his hands. Tayler Boatner was also injured, but the couple's young child, who was present when the blast occurred, was not, said Blaine Police Captain Mark Boerboom.

Investigation by police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found a large explosion had occurred in the couple's bedroom. Evidence included blood, bone matter and the room's broken window. They also found remnants of a plastic child's cup that appeared to contain explosive materials at the source of the explosion, the charges said.

Investigators also found a crystal-like substance in a container on a counter between the kitchen sink and stove. The substance was determined to be triacetone triperoxide, also known as TATP. Chemicals used to make TATP were found in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, the charges said.

Police seized the couple's laptop and found searches about how to use how to use TATP as a detonator and others that included "Blaine water table," "Poisoning ground water" and "Anoka county gis sewer," the charges said.

In addition to state charges, the case has been forwarded to the FBI for further investigation, Boerboom said.