County judge strikes down Ohio abortion ban, citing voter-approved reproductive rights amendment

An initial lawsuit was brought in federal court in 2019, where the law was first blocked under the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. It was briefly allowed to go into effect in 2022 after Roe was overturned. Opponents of the law then turned to the state court system, where the ban was again put on hold. They argued the law violated protections in Ohio's constitution that guarantee individual liberty and equal protection, and that it was unconstitutionally vague.