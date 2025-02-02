Country star Lainey Wilson will headline Oct. 18 at Xcel Energy Center

Even though she has won entertainer of the year from both the CMA and ACM, Lainey Wilson has yet to headline in the Twin Cities. That will change as she lands at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 18.
Tickets will go on sale this week for the country entertainer of the year.
Wilson impressed opening for Chris Stapleton (2024) and Luke Combs (2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium, but she’s never had her name at the top of a Twin Cities bill. That finally happens with the Whirlwind World Tour, which kicks off March 4 in Zurich, Switzerland.
The St. Paul date is near the end of the U.S. leg. She will also perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 26 and Country Fest in Cadott, Wis., on June 27.
Known for her distinctive bell-bottom outfits and Louisiana accent, the Grand Ole Opry member has won seven Country Music Association prizes, including album and entertainer of the year, as well as six Academy of Country Music trophies. She snagged the Grammy for best country album in 2024 for “Bell Bottom Country.” Her latest album, “Whirlwind,” is a finalist for best country album on Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
Wilson’s best known songs are “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Heart Like a Truck.” She’s also collaborated on hits with Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Hardy (“Wait in the Truck”) and Jelly Roll (“Save Me”).
Fans of the “Yellowstone” TV series will remember Wilson appearing in Season 5 of the Kevin Costner vehicle.
Opening for Wilson in St. Paul will be Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson.
Early access for tickets will be available to Wild Horses fan club members, Citi card holders and Verizon customers, from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. General on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster.com. For more information, go to laineywilson.com/tour.
