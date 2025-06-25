Country singer Parker McCollum's dreams all came true. A new self-titled album brought new ones

That led to experimentation, too. ''I've always wanted to be a country singer. And the more that I listen to what I do, I'm like, ‘This doesn't really sound like country music to me,' which is hard to put your thumb on nowadays, of course, what country music really is. It's just not as narrow as it used to be. But I'm like, I just don't really even care anymore. You know, maybe I'm not a country singer. I don't know. I don't give a (expletive) anymore. Whatever it is that I do sound like, you know, that's what I wanna do.''