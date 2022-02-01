After headlining last summer at We Fest in Detroit Lakes, country star Dierks Bentley is heading back to Minnesota for an outdoor gig on May 27 at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater in Welch.

The voice behind 17 No. 1 country hits including "What Was I Thinkin'" and "Drunk on a Plane," Bentley will bring his Beers on Me Tour to Treasure Island on Memorial Day weekend with Ashley McBryde of "One Night Standards" fame. Winner of the CMA Award for best new artist in 2019, she performed at the Fillmore Minneapolis in December.

Bentley, who last performed in the Twin Cities at the State Fair in 2019, is the second show announced thus far for Treasure Island Amphitheater. Sam Hunt and Ryan Hurd are set for July 8.

Bentley tickets, priced from $42.50 to $110, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticasino.com.

Meanwhile, neither the State Fair nor Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater has announced any 2022 concerts.

Twin Cities Summer Jam, set for July 21-23 in Shakopee, promises to reveal its lineup on Feb. 21.

As for the area's big summer country festivals, Winstock has booked Jake Owen and Tim McGraw for June 17-18 in Winsted, Minn. We Fest headliners for Aug. 4-6 in Detroit Lakes are Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan. In Wisconsin, Country Jam in Eau Claire, July 21-23, will star Cody Johnson, Little Big Town and Dustin Lynch, and Country Fest in Cadott, June 23-25, will feature Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice.