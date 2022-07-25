Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I agree with Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, that we are fortunate to have a vibrant theater community in downtown Minneapolis ("Broadway is back, marking a positive turn for Minnesota's economy, vitality," Opinion Exchange, July 16). Thanks much to Nerenhausen and the theater community for their work in bringing performances that showcase "the best of Broadway" back "to the heart of the Hennepin Theatre District."

But I strongly disagree with Nerenhausen's statement that the Theatre Trust and its partners have kept "downtown safe for their patrons by maintaining a strong street presence with security professionals."

I recently went downtown for a performance at the State Theatre and parked in the lot directly across the street. There were 10 to 20 rough-looking individuals both in the lot and on the sidewalk in front of it. It was apparent their only purpose was to interact with those parking for the performance at the State Theatre. It was intimidating at best. I saw the two security guards standing by the theater, but they did nothing. I also saw the mobile camera pole in front of the theater, but it did little to help the situation.

My walk back to the front of the theater after the show and dinner was more intimidating. The crowd had grown considerably, and it became apparent a drug deal was going on. My companion made sure I was tucked safely in my car. I offered to drive him back to his hotel, but he chose to walk and was quickly confronted by one of the street crowd. They tagged him all the way to his hotel. He was told the police won't go to that lot anymore because it's so rough.

My companion is well-traveled and regularly spends time in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, etc., and was quite surprised at the lack of policing and control in such a public, high-traffic area on a show night. Quick thinking on his part kept the situation from escalating. We both know how lucky we were that our guardian angels were on high alert — no guns; no one got hurt. There is so much more Hennepin Theatre Trust could be doing if there was a real concern about patron safety.

The next day I went back downtown again for lunch, this time on Nicollet Avenue. I have never seen such a strong police presence on every corner, including the horse patrol. Such a contrast to the night before on Hennepin Avenue directly in front of the State Theatre.

When my friends heard about our night, they became reluctant to go downtown and refused to go to the State Theatre for the Temptations show that Nerenhausen's commentary celebrates. The lack of control at this parking lot has a far-reaching negative financial impact on all of downtown.

The CEO's comments about patron security and safety feel empty and misplaced.

I know policing is tough right now, and I can't hold the Hennepin Theatre Trust accountable for all of Hennepin Avenue, but surely there is more it can do to make the parking lot directly in front of the State Theatre safer. Please step up and take a leadership role on making downtown a safer place to visit.

Mary K. Shimshock lives in Wayzata.