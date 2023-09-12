Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

The Star Tribune recently reported Woodbury's decision to use English, rather than Dakota, when naming or renaming public lands ("Who decides Dakota names," Sept. 9).

Plymouth recently faced a similar situation. After conducting a snowplow-naming contest, the City Council decided to name a recently acquired road in similar fashion.

Naming snowplows is good fun. Naming land can be different. Some see land as sacred. Others understand land often holds historical significance.

A citizen group (Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion) sprang into action, enlisting a Dakota elder and a Plymouth city historian who recommended two names. Our members and others submitted those names for the contest.

Rather than leaving this in the hands of experts or the will of the people, a couple of City Council members rallied for their personal preferences.

The vote reveal took place at a council meeting. I was perplexed by the outcome and disappointed that a council member's preferred English name won.

However, from the back of the room a staff member made her way to the podium. Perhaps emboldened by having recently submitted her resignation, she explained she had conducted her own vote count that indicated resounding support for a name to honor the Dakota. She said the council should consider this. The council asked that a choice of Dakota names be brought to a future meeting for a vote.

We had better circumstances than Woodbury. The Dakota elder and historian called on other historians and Dakota language experts to bring two well-researched names to the council. One or two council members complained that using Dakota names was part of a bigger conspiracy. Both are no longer council members, and we are thrilled to be home to Chankahda (Chan-ka-da) Trail. The city is planning sidewalks, bike lanes and safety measures. We are also hoping for historical markers and protections for nearby wetlands and open space to honor the original inhabitants who lived in Minnesota for thousands of years before being forcibly removed.

At the risk of stating the obvious, councils are elected for many reasons but foremost to represent the people who elect them. This requires gathering and addressing public sentiment; critical thinking to challenge staff and consultant recommendations, and understanding politics that lead some council members to influence city staff for their own purposes.

Audrey Britton, of Plymouth, is communications consultant and founder of Plymouth Diversity Equity and Inclusion.