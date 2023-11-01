Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

In "Trust parents, transform Minnesota schools" (Oct. 22), John Chalberg suggests education needs a voucher system that puts parents in charge of choosing schools for their children. Actually, Minnesota parents and students in effect have such a system with open enrollment to any public school.

High school students, with Postsecondary Enrollment Options, have access to public or private colleges/universities. The district-based exclusive franchise over public education has already been removed. These options improve the learning opportunities for many students.

In the 21st century, traditional educational practices are under the threat of obsolescence. The new "voucher" system doesn't have the student moving to different schools and options. Rather, what students need comes to them.

Our current education system was not designed to help everyone. We have the same standards for all, the same levels of expected proficiency for all and the same models of schooling for all. While we know each student is different, magically most everyone graduates on the same day from these same standards and expectations. The state standards and tests are designed to assume all students will attend a four-year liberal arts college. In the 21st century this is neither the goal for most students nor the educational system itself.

The world is becoming personalized. Education must do so as well. Most high school experiences are currently designed for students to observe teachers work. This factory model is not the fault of teachers, but it is not flexible enough to personalize to the needs, aspirations and aptitudes of each student. The purpose of school must become student-centered, based on what students need as opposed to the orthodoxy of standardized requirements.

Artificial intelligence (AI) invades the work of major industries and is beginning to find its way to students and will continue to spread to education. AI is not something that schools and teachers will choose; it is already here.

What industry has remained unaffected by automation and advanced AI structures? What may start as a workforce problem can quickly become an efficiency problem. Manufacturing has been undergoing automated transformation for decades. Driverless technologies are being merged into the transportation industry. The health care industry is rapidly changing to embrace technologies that improve patient outcomes and increase staff efficiency. Wherever we observe repetition in our world automation is soon to follow.

Education is suffering from a lack of urgency when looking at the workforce issues as well as the relevance of a 20th century curriculum. Thoughtful educators need to consider the opportunities to automate and personalize "instruction" quickly. This will certainly be more targeted by performance analytics, real-time feedback and leveled instruction that leads to better outcomes that cost less — just as in any other industry.

Like most industries, education is resistant to change and perhaps deservedly so. Postsecondary options were enacted in 1985 and were opposed by the system for decades. But now, in addition to PSEO, most high schools offer college classes at the high school. Schools need to accept AI immediately; it is already on every laptop and cellphone in every student's backpack. The question is whether schools will have the freedom to grab the opportunity. If not, home schooling and online learning will become more prevalent virtually overnight.

The next educational frontier will be highly disruptive to both high schools and colleges. Artificial intelligence will personalize schooling and learning in ways that are hard to comprehend. Students already recognize this, but schools and policymakers lag behind. Billions of dollars were appropriated in the last legislative session for many needed purposes such as "The Read Act," but no money was appropriated for changing our antiquated system to more personalized learning experiences.

The need for vouchers is past. The need for student-centered, personalized learning is present. This new "voucher" will be provided to students at any time and in any place, not by transferring to another school.

Minnesota can and should lead the nation in this transition.

Patrick Walsh is superintendent, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa public schools. Robert Wedl was commissioner of education in Gov. Arne Carlson's administration. Lucy Payne is assistant professor of teacher education, University of St. Thomas.