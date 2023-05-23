Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

No matter where we live, what we look like, or how we pray, Minnesota citizens deserve a voice in determining who represents us and how we address the challenges and opportunities in front of us.

We are stronger as a state when more of us raise our voices and participate in our democracy. Most Minnesotans agree with this core value, and we know it is a bedrock principle of our democracy.

By passing the Democracy for the People Act, the Legislature this year established a number of nonpartisan, pro-voter policies that strengthen our democracy, bringing in more eligible voters. Emeritus Carleton Prof. Steven Schier's recent commentary, "How DFLers kept legislating until Minnesota turned blue" (Opinion Exchange, May 21), is a hot take of punditry that sees only through a partisan lens.

Schier is an established commentator on Minnesota politics. It is disappointing to see a political-science professor making an argument based on partisan speculation and not fact.

Schier completely loses sight of the bedrock principle of strengthening participation in our democracy. He suggests at the end of the article the "DFL got away with a lot" in this legislative session. Increasing participation in our democracy is not some form of underhanded trick. Increasing participation is what will protect our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, protecting our democracy is exactly what voters demanded our lawmakers do.

Schier suggests that how these policies were passed violated the norm established by past governors that electoral reforms had to have bipartisan support. The real question we should be asking is why one party refused to support nonpartisan, pro-voter, pro-democracy policies.

There have been ample studies done on the policies mentioned in Schier's commentary, especially automatic voter registration. If we are stronger as a democracy when more people participate, then we should take steps that eliminate barriers to participation and encourage people to vote. Automatic voter registration does that. It moves us away from our "opt-in" voting system and assumes that we need and want every eligible voter participating.

Schier assumes that a majority of the 400,000 inactive voters who will automatically be registered to vote will trend toward Democrats. Actually, studies show little-to-no partisan effects. This isn't a partisan policy, but a policy that strengthens and protects our democracy.

Similarly, rather than seeing the Restore the Vote policy as a policy that increases participation in our democracy, Schier frames it in a partisan light. Minnesotans who have a felony conviction and have served time in prison are valuable members of our communities and deserve a say in who will represent them. Other states have also passed such reforms honoring the dignity of neighbors who have been incarcerated. In 2018, 65% of voters in the state of Florida, no bastion of woke liberalism, approved a referendum similarly restoring the right to vote.

Schier assumes that all 55,000 Minnesotans whose right to vote has been restored will vote for Democrats. Actually, studies have found that people who have their voting rights restored are most likely to re-register with no party at all. No votes are guaranteed. This is as it should be. Political parties will need to listen to and engage voters to earn their trust. What is important in this policy is restoring participation in our democracy. We will be stronger because of it.

There are other key provisions that were passed that protect and center people in our democracy. The Democracy for the People Act also reduces the influence of dark money in our politics, ensuring that our democracy is fair, inclusive and responsive to the needs of Minnesotans across the state. I think Minnesotans know that limiting dark money and improving transparency in our election will be good for all of us.

Voters demanded that lawmakers protect our democracy and lawmakers responded by passing the Democracy for the People Act this session. We should celebrate these provisions that will increase participation and encourage eligible voters to exercise their voting rights for our communities and our future.

Not everything is partisan. This can just be about what is good for us, together. And it is.

Todd Lippert, of Northfield, was a DFL member of the Minnesota House, 2019-22. He is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and an organizer with Isaiah MN.