In his July 23 commentary praising U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar ("Omar is the choice in the Fifth District — literally, and with good reason"), DFL chair Ken Martin wrote: "It's time to set the record straight: Omar has spent the last decade building and strengthening our party and has been a national leader on progressive priorities."

Let's really set the record straight. An elected official who picks public fights with the Minneapolis mayor, who refers to Jewish students as "pro-genocide," who tells former President Barack Obama that "DEFUND POLICE" isn't a slogan but a policy demand, is not working "tirelessly to unite the party," as the article's summary characterized it. She is using divisiveness to draw attention and money to herself.

Let's set the record straight: Omar never has secured DFL endorsements on her own. At the 2024 Fifth Congressional District convention, more than 44% of delegates elected from the community voted not to endorse Omar. She was rescued by 28 "distinguished party leaders" (DPLs) who squeaked her over the requisite 60% by three votes. In 2022, she failed to reach 60% on the first ballot, but her DPL friends delayed the second ballot by two hours so more DPLs could arrive, nudging her over 60% by two votes. In 2018, party leaders rigged the convention for her, as by any conventional metric she was the least qualified candidate.

Some of Omar's DPL rescuers are state representatives whom she helped get endorsed, which got them their seats. That conferred DPL status upon them, which they then used to endorse her. Others were flattered when prominent leaders like Tina Smith enlisted them: We must get Ilhan Omar endorsed. She cannot do it without our help!

"The future of our party depends on leaders like Omar," Martin writes. The party's future is actually grim if it depends on "leaders" famous for strings of antisemitic remarks, allegations of financial impropriety, and photo ops with nurses or teachers picketing, but no legislative productivity on their behalf. Omar boasts of bringing money to the district, but it was either pre-earmarked so unearned, or from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bills, which she inexplicably voted against. With few accomplishments (well, she got two Minneapolis post offices renamed), Omar attempts to smear opponents by lying about who "bankrolls" their campaigns. We know who bankrolls her campaigns: Her legions of social media followers across the United States. Only 10% of her most generous donors, who give her the maximum legally allowed, live in Minnesota, even fewer live in the Fifth District. Most of her primary opponent Don Samuels' donors not only live in Minnesota but for years have donated generously to the DFL Party and to DFL candidates across the state.

Let's set another record straight: Omar does not "mobilize votes" for the DFL. The Fifth District precincts where she gets the highest percentage of primary votes produce the fewest DFL votes for top-ticket general election candidates. In the 2020 general election, she underperformed Biden by the largest margin of any U.S. Democratic House candidate. In the 2022 general election, she underperformed Gov. Tim Walz by a larger margin than 201 of 204 Minnesota DFL candidates. In every general election, she underperforms all DFL candidates on the ballot for voters in her district. As she cannot mobilize general election votes for herself, she cannot mobilize them for the DFL, especially in swing districts, where she polls as the most unpopular DFL elected official in the state.

If the DFL Party wants to defeat Trump in the fall, it should field candidates who demonstrate clear contrasts to him. Omar may contrast with him on issues, but in terms of lack of integrity, honesty and decency, they are alike.

Samuels, her opponent, does demonstrate integrity, honesty and decency. He does not need DPLs to rescue him, lift him up or cheat for him. He stands strong on his own, bringing people together through their common humanity. He promotes all core elements of the DFL agenda: reproductive freedom, curtailing gun violence, and equalizing educational and economic opportunities. Unlike Omar, he has a track record of transforming his visions into pragmatic actions that tangibly improve people's lives.

Samuels offers voters a welcome alternative to Omar's grandstanding. Omar calls this "divisiveness." I call it democracy. For a genuine leader in the Fifth District, and an end to Omar's constant strife and self-promotion, I encourage voters to join me in voting for Don Samuels in the DFL primary on or before Aug. 13.

Tamar Fenton participated in the Fifth District DFL caucus-convention process, representing her community in St. Louis Park.