Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Thanks to the Star Tribune and other media for publishing comments from our elected representatives. Part of a politician's job is to say things that get them reelected. But their main job is supposed to be public service. We're not being fully served.

A few examples: After a transgender woman was brutally attacked at the Lake Street light-rail station, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar placed the blame squarely on stupid conservative rhetoric ("Charges in attack on trans woman," March 2). I can assure the congresswoman that almost no one who lingers at that station is taking their cues from idiotic Republicans.

Omar should actually visit the station to see who hangs around there. She'll find that they get more of their inspiration from progressives who are eliminating consequences for bad behavior. (She should be sure to go without any security, because that's what constituents have to do every day. Also, don't wear a mask, so you'll get a good lung full of whatever chemicals are lingering in the air. And imagine yourself disabled, trying to use the escalator or elevator. Good luck.)

On the other hand, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer tries to tell us how his party stands up for good values by offering nothing but hot air, including a literal reference to balloons ("The era of woke government is over," Opinion Exchange, March 3). Nowhere in his piece does he accept responsibility for how the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts fanned the flames of inflation. He provides nothing of substance. I've given up on the Grand Old Party. There's nothing grand about it anymore; it's just old.

Both parties claim mandates. They're both wrong. I appreciate Sen. Kari Dziedzic's litany of DFL accomplishments at the State Capitol ("DFL is delivering for Minnesota," Opinion Exchange, March 7), but they're flawed. The abortion issue is not as simple as letting women and doctors make their own decisions. The opioid crisis was precipitated by doctors prescribing pain medicine to broken people with addictions. Neither doctors nor patients made wise decisions. The PRO Act codifying abortion rights is good (I support it), but now Democrats want to wipe away all abortion regulations, even after 24 (or 38!) weeks of pregnancy. That makes me sick to my stomach. I didn't vote for that.

Former Rep. Mindy Greiling tells us of an outstanding program to help people who don't think they need help ("We must be able to help those who don't know they need it," Opinion Exchange, March 7). This might include some people at the light-rail stations, including the 17-year-old who executed a 15-year-old in front of me on the Nicollet platform last August. Greiling's program needs funding, at the same time the Legislature is considering funding the production, marketing and sale of cannabis.

Finally, Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley wants to use city funds to clear everyone's sidewalks because "The current system of personal responsibility will only deteriorate further … ." (From the Longfellow Nokomis Messenger.) We can't trust people to shovel, but we can trust them to make good decisions about keeping THC gummies out of the hands of minors, about late-term elective abortions and about how they express their anger in public? I trust my neighbors more to scrape their sidewalks than I trust the chemically altered people wandering our streets with impunity.

I try to be civically engaged and usually defend our representatives. But, collectively, they are not doing the best job for us.

Sam J. Catanzaro lives in Minneapolis.