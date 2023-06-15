Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

In his June 13 opinion "Noncompete agreements had to go," V. John Ella celebrates the demise of noncompete agreements in Minnesota while acknowledging that the Legislature may have gone too far by banning them outright.

I spent the better part of my 46-year career as a trial lawyer advising clients regarding, and litigating, noncompete and trade secret disputes. Like Ella, I have represented prior employers, new employers and employees. And while I do not celebrate the demise of noncompete agreements as Ella does, I do agree with him both that they were becoming misused and that the new legislation is poorly drafted (it's a real mess).

But I write today principally because in my opinion the Legislature did in fact go too far and the new legislation may have the unintended consequence of doing serious damage to technology innovation in Minnesota by causing major technology companies as well as startup technology companies to move their research and development operations to friendlier venues.

As an exception to laws prohibiting restraint of trade, Minnesota courts required that noncompete agreements be narrowly drafted to protect employer interests in goodwill and confidential information. Moreover, Minnesota courts required that they be reasonable in geographic or product scope as well as in duration.

In the roughly 1,000 cases I was involved in, very few involved efforts by former employers to completely bar former employees from working in a particular industry or for a specific employer. And in those few cases with which I am familiar, the effort almost always failed (in fact, I can't recall any that succeeded).

When noncompetes were enforced by injunction at the outset of an employee's tenure with a new employer, the facts almost always involved sales representatives who were being hired to sell the same or similar products to the same customers to whom they sold them on behalf of a prior employer (thus threatening goodwill), or where a scientist, engineer or high-level management employee was going to work for a competitor with respect to a product line or technology with respect to which the former employee possessed confidential or trade secret information belonging to a prior employer.

In my view, the new legislation doesn't change much with respect to sales representatives or sales management. Nonsolicitation clauses, which are still permissible, generally serve the same purpose that noncompete agreements served in those situations as interpreted and enforced by Minnesota courts.

While the new legislation also permits nondisclosure agreements, in my experience neither nondisclosure agreements, the Minnesota Uniform Trade Secret Act nor the federal Defense of Trade Secrets Act provide the type of prophylactic protection against misuse of trade secrets that noncompete agreements have provided. There are a multitude of legal reasons for this, but they all basically boil down to the fact that the way trade secret law is applied it is much harder to get a prophylactic injunction against theft of a trade secret than it is to get an injunction against violating a noncompete agreement.

Nondisclosure agreements and trade secret statutes are most effective only after the damage has been done, which most often isn't discovered until years after the confidential information has been misappropriated. And then the court fight is about damages, not about preventing the theft.

Because Minnesota is a state that has thrived on innovation, it would be in the best interest of our economy if in the next session of the Legislature the new statute is amended, or the Minnesota Uniform Trade Secret Act is amended, to make prophylactic injunctions against misappropriation of trade secrets more readily obtainable. An appropriately narrowly drawn statute would serve that purpose well.

William Pentelovitch, who has practiced law at Maslon LLP for 49 years, is the principal author of the chapter on noncompete agreements in the Business Disputes Deskbook published by Minnesota Continuing Legal Education. He was the 2020 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Minnesota State Bar Association. The views expressed are solely his own.