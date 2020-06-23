Border patrol agents in International Falls, Minn., seized a shipment of counterfeit touchscreen tablets worth more than $460,000.

Agents keyed in on a rail car June 12 and selected it for examination after reviewing shipping documents. They found 1,152 of the tablets inside, said Jason Givens, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"CBP is focused on identifying and intercepting counterfeit merchandise and products," said Anthony Jackson, International Falls port director. "The enforcement of trade laws at U.S. ports of entry remains a high priority for us."

The tablets originated in China and were on their way to Ohio, Givens said.

CBP officers contacted specialists in the patrol's Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise to examine the devices and determine their authenticity. They coordinated with the trademark owners and determined the tablets were counterfeit. Officers then seized the entire shipment, Givens said.

Givens said stopping illicit goods from entering the United States is important because fake merchandise can damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of American citizens.

Agents in International Falls have been extremely busy this year. Since January, they have seized 12 shipments of counterfeit merchandise that would have had a value of $4.8 million if the items had been genuine, the border patrol said.