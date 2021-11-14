WICHITA, Kan. — Ricky Council IV had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State beat South Alabama 64-58 on Saturday.
Qua Grant had 13 points for Wichita State (2-0). Dexter Dennis added eight rebounds and three blocks. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds.
Javon Franklin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (1-1). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points.
