WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years.

The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night asking for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah.

"It is imperative," the resolution states, "that the City facilitate the transition of Officer Joseph Mensah from employment by the Wauwatosa Police Department."

The city's police and fire commission handles the firing of any police officer. The police chief may fire an officer, but if that officer appeals, the commission would have the final say.

The family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint filed against Mensah calling for his removal, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales. The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole's death. He was fatally shot by Mensah Feb. 2.