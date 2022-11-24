PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 18 points as UMass-Lowell beat Brown 73-62 on Wednesday night.
Coulibaly added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (5-1). Everette Hammond scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Max Brooks shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.
The Bears (1-4) were led by Paxson Wojcik, who posted 17 points and three steals. Nana Owusu-Anane added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. also had 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
