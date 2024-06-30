Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I've served nonalcoholic beverages at over 50 events in the past two years, as a stand-alone offering or next to an alcohol bar. And while many corporate clients and event hosts have given an enthusiastic "yes" to NA options with their investment in my offering, I've overwhelmingly experienced cultural, systemic and individual resistance that utterly puzzles me. It's a humbling reality check, for sure.

The resistance to include NA options is real. It's deeply rooted in our society, which is founded with alcohol consumption at the center. The glamorization of alcohol, the belief that it's needed to socialize, the outright glossing over of alcohol as a leading preventable cause of death in the U.S. It's a story that we've all bought in to by default and it shapes how resistance to offering NA options shows up.

Let me be clear: Offering NA options doesn't take alcohol away at the majority of these events. So why is it that for establishments and organizations like bars and restaurants, event and sporting venues and the vast expanse of Corporate America, simply including elevated NA options is an uphill battle? Often, the presence of NA beverages is met with physical reactions as people lean out and back away slowly, as though they've stepped on a social land mine. It's met with phrases like, "Oh, I'm definitely in the wrong place," or "That's no fun." It's clear: Many people feel that offering NA options somehow takes away permission to imbibe or fully enjoy their alcoholic beverages.

On the flip side, there are the positive reactions. As I approach a decade of an alcohol-free lifestyle this July, hearing things while I'm serving NA beverages like "Where have you been all my corporate life?" and "I'm sober and this is the first time I've experienced this, thank you!" and "I usually just drink water or club soda; it's so nice to have this option!" are incredibly reaffirming.

To those in a position to effect change at a societal level, note that the drinking culture in America is changing. NC Solutions data for 2024 shows that, while 84% of respondents still feel drinking is a big part of America's culture, that's down from 93% in 2023. Mindful drinking (when you are more considerate of why and how you are consuming alcohol) is growing, with 34% of Americans now identifying as mindful drinkers.

While consumers are demonstrating their preferences for NA options more often in their personal lives, the majority don't feel comfortable voicing or acting on these preferences in a professional setting, or at an establishment or event. The curators of these social experiences are lagging in their adoption of NA offerings. Alcohol.org reported that 88% of 1,400 employees surveyed averaged two to four glasses of alcohol during their office's annual or holiday party, which 65% of American companies hold. More than half of these companies include alcohol at their event, and only 47% say they regulate the amount of booze their employees consume.

When I see corporations create an alcohol-forward bar at the center of their workplace to entice employees to return to the office post-COVID, I am concerned. When I submit a proposal for a NA-only bar and am well into talks when it's shut down, I am astounded. When I see establishments and organizations lean into initiatives to pave the way for more alcoholic options and access (such as the University of Minnesota seeking to add cocktails and bottle service at stadiums or lobbying for alcohol to be served in Minneapolis parks), I'm wondering what's driving that focus — money over social good and inclusivity?

The Twin Cities, for all of our touting of our health-consciousness and Fortune 500 companies with missions around social good and inclusivity, can be a leader in modeling new social spaces and experiences that decentralize alcohol. Who are the people, businesses and organizations that are going to ignite this overdue inclusive and well-being offering; establish cultural and tangible investments in its success; attract employees, consumers and attendees; and be on the forefront of this movement?

If this is you or your organization, I'd love to see more allies join the NA movement. NA cheers!

Jen Gilhoi, of Minneapolis, is an NA advocate, a TEDx speaker ("Why We Should Rethink Drinking Culture"), a Zero Proof Collective co-founder and a Sauna and Sobriety co-founder.