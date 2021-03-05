The invention of COVID-19 vaccines will be remembered as a milestone in the history of medicine, creating in a matter of months what had before taken up to a decade. But Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the emerging infectious diseases branch at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Spring, Md., isn't satisfied.

"That's not fast enough," he said. More than 2.3 million people around the world have died, and many countries will not have full access to the vaccines for another year or two: "Fast — truly fast — is having it there on day one."

There will be more coronavirus outbreaks in the future. Bats and other mammals are rife with strains and species of this abundant family of viruses. Some will inevitably spill over the species barrier and cause new pandemics. It's only a matter of time.

Modjarrad is one of many scientists who for years have been calling for a different kind of vaccine: one that could work against all coronaviruses. Those calls went largely ignored until COVID-19 demonstrated how disastrous coronaviruses can be.

Now researchers are starting to develop prototypes of a so-called pancoronavirus vaccine, with some promising, if early, results from experiments on animals. Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, thinks scientists should embark in another large-scale vaccine-creation project immediately. "We have to get a real workforce to accelerate this, so we can have it this year," he said.

After coronaviruses were identified in the 1960s, they did not become a high priority for vaccine makers. For decades it seemed they only caused mild colds. But in 2002, SARS-CoV emerged, causing a deadly pneumonia called severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Scientists scrambled to make a vaccine for it.

Since no one had made a coronavirus vaccine for humans, there was a huge amount to learn about its biology. Eventually, researchers chose a target for immunity: a protein on the surface of the virus, a spike. Antibodies that stick to the spike can prevent the coronavirus from entering cells and stop an infection.

But public health officials in Asia and elsewhere enacted quarantines and other efforts that proved remarkably effective. In a matter of months, they wiped out SARS-CoV, with only 774 deaths along the way.

The danger of coronaviruses became clearer in 2012, when a second species caused yet another deadly respiratory disease called Middle East respiratory syndrome. Researchers started work on MERS vaccines. But some wondered whether making a new vaccine for each new coronavirus — what Modjarrad calls "the one bug, one drug approach" — was the smartest strategy. Wouldn't it be better, they said, if a single vaccine could work against any coronavirus?

That idea went nowhere for years. MERS and SARS caused relatively few deaths. A coronavirus that had disappeared from view wasn't a top priority. Dr. Matthew Memoli, a virus expert at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called it "a failure of our system of science. Funders tend to chase after shiny objects."

Three years later, a third dangerous coronavirus emerged: the SARS-CoV-2 strain that causes COVID-19. Although this virus has a lower fatality rate than its cousins that cause SARS and MERS, it does a far better job of spreading, resulting in more than 106 million documented cases around the world and still climbing.

Although this pandemic is still far from over, a number of researchers are calling for preparations for the next deadly coronavirus. "This has already happened three times," said Daniel Hoft, a virus expert at Saint Louis University who is working on a universal vaccine. "It's very likely going to happen again."

Researchers at VBI vaccines, a Cambridge-based company, took a step toward a pancoronavirus vaccine in the summer. They created viruslike shells studded with spike proteins from the three coronaviruses that caused SARS, MERS and COVID-19.

When researchers injected this three-spike vaccine into mice, the animals made antibodies that worked against all three coronaviruses as well as a fourth even though that was not included in the vaccine.

Last month, Pamela Bjorkman, a structural biologist at Caltech, and her colleagues published a more extensive experiment with a universal coronavirus vaccine in the journal Science. They attached only the tips of spike proteins from eight different coronaviruses to a protein core, known as a nanoparticle. After injecting these nanoparticles into mice, the animals generated antibodies that could stick to all eight of the coronaviruses — and to four others not used in the vaccine.

"I think we can have vaccines to prevent pandemics like this," Memoli said. "None of us wants to go through this again. And we don't want our children to go through this again, or our grandchildren, or our descendants 100 years from now."