ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Costco announced Wednesday that CEO W. Craig Jelinek will step down in January. He'll be succeeded by the company's president, Ron Vachris, who has been with Costco for more than 40 years.
Jelinek has been CEO of the members-only warehouse chain since 2012, when he took over from Costco co-founder James Sinegal.
Vachris started with Costco as a forklift driver and worked his way into management. The company based in Issaquah, Washington, said he has served in every major role related to Costco business operations and merchandising.
Jelinek will remain with the company through April in an advisory role and will continue as a member of Costco's board.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation GOP's Jim Jordan fails again on vote for House speaker as frustrated Republicans search for options
More from Star Tribune
Nation GOP's Jim Jordan fails again on vote for House speaker as frustrated Republicans search for options
More from Star Tribune
Nation GOP's Jim Jordan fails again on vote for House speaker as frustrated Republicans search for options
More from Star Tribune
Nation GOP's Jim Jordan fails again on vote for House speaker as frustrated Republicans search for options
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Costco's CEO will step down in January and hand the reins to the retailer's current president
Costco announced Wednesday that CEO W. Craig Jelinek will step down in January. He'll be succeeded by the company's president, Ron Vachris, who has been with Costco for more than 40 years.
Business
Want to know if your degree from a Minnesota college is worth it? Check out state's new tool
A new Minnesota data tool tracks wages won seven years after getting that degree and lets you factor in student loan debt.
Business
California tech CEO convicted in COVID-19 and allergy test fraud case sentenced to 8 years in prison
A Silicon Valley executive who lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison and ordered to pay $24 million in restitution, federal prosecutors said.
Business
Workers noticed beam hanging off railcar days before fatal accident but didn't tell the railroad
Several days before a Norfolk Southern conductor trainee was killed by a metal beam protruding from a parked railcar on the next track, workers at a U.S. Pipe facility noticed the beam was hanging off the top of the car but never told the railroad about it, federal investigators say.
Business
Netflix's password-sharing crackdown reels in subscribers as it raises prices for its premium plan
Netflix on Wednesday disclosed summertime subscriber gains that surpassed industry analysts' projections, signaling the video streaming service's crackdown on password sharing is converting former freeloaders into paying customers.