Costa Rica's top court seeks to strip President Chaves' immunity over corruption case

Costa Rica's Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the country's legislature to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his legal immunity so he can stand trial on corruption charges.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 10:46PM

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rica's Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the country's legislature to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of his legal immunity so he can stand trial on corruption charges.

Chaves, accused of awarding lucrative consulting contracts to a close associate, has denied wrongdoing. His office did not immediately comment on the ruling, which justices decided in a 15-to-7 vote.

Costa Rica's top court has never before accepted a request to revoke a president's immunity. The case now goes to Congress, which is dominated by opposition lawmakers and has the final say.

Prosecutors accuse Chaves of abusing his authority in diverting part of a $32,000 contract financed by a multilateral bank — the Central American Bank for Economic Integration — to his adviser and campaign strategist, Federico ''Choreco'' Cruz.

On Tuesday, the top court also asked Chaves' minister of culture and former chief of staff, Jorge Rodríguez, to stand trial in the same case.

The case first emerged in 2023 when local media released leaked audio recordings that purported to show Chaves discussing Cruz's involvement in the contracts.

Chaves and his allies have other cases pending against them.

Costa Rica's attorney general's office filed a separate indictment last week accusing the president of illicit financing the 2022 election campaign that brought him to power.

Chaves also denies those charges.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

