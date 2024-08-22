The cost to build a bike trail through Dellwood to help complete the Lake Links trail encircling White Bear Lake could cost as much as $4.7 million, a consultant told the City Council at its August meeting.
Cost rises for missing segment of Lake Links bike trail in Dellwood
The city had eyed $4.4 million in grant funding to help complete the route around White Bear Lake, but the latest cost estimates exceed that amount.
That’s more than the $4.4 million in state grants awarded to Dellwood for the project, and the city would have to make up the difference somehow if it went ahead at this point, City Clerk Joel Holstad said.
“If we accept any of the grant money we have to build the entire trail and we’re responsible for the shortage,” Holstad said. The city of Dellwood, population 1,100, has an annual operating budget of some $550,000.
The news was the latest development in the years-long effort to build a bike route around White Bear Lake. The 10-mile route remains about two miles short of its goal, including most of the section that passes through Dellwood.
The original plan for the trail would have seen it run west from the Dellwood-Mahtomedi border along an abandoned railroad bed on the north side of Highway 244 before crossing the highway at its intersection with Meadow Lane. The trail would then run on the lake side of the highway until the border with White Bear Lake Township, near Highway 96. A steep bank along 244 would require grading, pushing costs up.
An alternative route would see the widening of Highway 244 with the trail on the highway’s north side, but that would require relocating Xcel power lines and replacing stone walls. It might be possible for the city to seek financial support from the county to close the gap, Holstad said, but those talks have yet to take place.
