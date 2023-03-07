Many Americans travel to Mexico because medical care can be cheaper than in the U.S. Some examples:
Cosmetic surgery prices at South Carolina clinics
Tummy tuck: $7,000 - $9,000
Face lift: $8,000 - $14,000
Sculptural liposuction: $4,000 - $6,000
Breast augmentation: $4,500 - $6,500
___
Cosmetic surgery prices at Matamoros, Mexico, clinics
Tummy Tuck: $2,500 - $4,500
Face lift: $5,000
Sculptural Liposuction: $3,500
Breast augmentation: $4,000
___
Source: Associated Press reporting from advertisements and interviews with clinic staff.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
The maker of an unproven drug intended to prevent premature births says it will voluntarily remove the product from the U.S., after regulators signaled plans to follow through on a long-delayed effort to force it from the market.
Business
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.
Business
US futures settle down after turbulence from Powell comments
Wall Street futures are mostly flat a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that interest rate hikes may increase in size if the economy and inflation don't cool off, sending markets sharply lower.
Nation
Fan favorite Lainey Wilson leads CMT Music Awards nominees
Country singer Lainey Wilson is a fan favorite at this year's CMT Music Awards, where she is the leading nominee including for ''Video of the Year.''
Nation
'Stranger at the Gate,' an Oscar nominee on love after hate
from rice with carrots and raisins to chicken and beef — for the wedding guests. Her husband officiated the Islamic part of the ceremony.