Cory Hepola has left his WCCO radio show.

Several news outlets are reporting that the former KARE-11 weekend anchor is contemplating to run in the Minnesota gubernatorial race. Media companies typically sever ties with employees who are seeking a political office.

MPR News' Brian Bakst said Hepola is considering a third-party bid.

"Every experience, positive or negative, prepares us for what's next," Hepola tweeted Monday. "None of us are a finished product. but each day is a new opportunity to identify our special gifts and use them to uplift others. I knew from the start I'd do my best to accomplish that at WCCO...or so I thought. WCCO DID change my life, only in positive ways that I didn't expect. So today, I leave the iconic station with a heavy heart."

The Minnesota native came to the station in early 2019 after nearly four years of co-hosting "KARE 11 News at Sunrise." He hosted the 9 a.m.-noon slot previously held by John Hines.

A representative from Audacy, which owns WCCO, confirmed Hepola's departure, but had no further comment.