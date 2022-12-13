LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police say a correctional officer was shot and killed early Tuesday outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb.
Gwinnett County police officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to a "person shot" call at the county correctional complex in Lawrenceville. They found 59-year-old Scott Riner in the parking lot outside the jail suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.
No arrests were immediately made. The investigation was ongoing and detectives were exploring all motives, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police.
Riner had worked at the correctional complex for more than 10 years, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Business
FTX's Bankman-Fried charged by US for 'scheme' to defraud
The U.S. government charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company's multibillion-dollar collapse.
Nation
Correctional officer shot outside jail in Atlanta suburb
Police say a correctional officer was shot and killed early Tuesday outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb.
Nation
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana's 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery.
Nation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.