A story on Page B3 in Friday's paper incorrectly described the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation's stance on a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees. At a County Board workshop held this week after a letter was written by federation president Allison Schaber opposing any vaccine mandate as a condition of employment, the union learned that the county would not force vaccination, but would offer employees a choice to either be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. "While there continue to be items to flesh out with respect to implementing a mandatory COVID vaccine policy, the [federation] is generally in agreement" with that approach, Schaber wrote in a Friday news release.
Correction
