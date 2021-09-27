In a story published September 27, 2021, about vaccine mandates for health care workers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dr. Jeff Smith was the CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He is the COO.
Business
Women, minorities manage 17% of major foundations' assets
Less than 20% of the assets held by major foundations is invested by outside firms run by women or people of color, according to a report released Thursday.
Nation
Boy shot, wounded at Tennessee school; juvenile detained
A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday at a school in Memphis, Tennessee, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter. The K-8 school was placed on lockdown and students were taken by bus to a nearby church to be reunited with frantic parents.
Nation
California moving to return land to Black couple's heirs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected to sign a law Thursday to enable a transfer of ownership of prime beachfront property to heirs of a couple who built a resort for Black people in the early 1900s but were stripped of the land by local officials.
Politics
Ethiopia expels UN officials amid Tigray blockade pressure
Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accused of "meddling" in the country's internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region.
Business
United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated
United Airlines says the number of employees facing termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has dropped nearly by half, to 320, as more workers provide evidence of vaccination.