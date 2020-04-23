TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a story April 20, 2020, about Florida's unemployment claims, The Associated Press incorrectly said that Luis Perulero was furloughed by Delta Air Lines from his job as a ramp supervisor at Palm Beach International Airport. Until his employment was suspended, Perulero worked for airline service provider Delta Global Services, or DGS, which is partly owned by Delta and which recently rebranded as Unifi.
National
AP-NORC poll: Few Americans trust Trump's info on pandemic
President Donald Trump has made himself the daily spokesman for the nation's coronavirus response. Yet few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Variety
Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear
Cindy Parkhurst could have stayed home collecting most of her pay while the Ford plant where she normally works remains closed due to coronavirus fears.
National
New House panel poised to track aid dollars, virus response
The House is voting Thursday to create a new subcommittee that will track more than $2 trillion in coronavirus aid, adding another layer of oversight as President Donald Trump's administration carries out the largest economic rescue in U.S. history.
National
US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings
The Trump administration has been quietly adding military surveillance cameras at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though fewer people appear to be crossing illegally. It's the latest move as operations at the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly militarized and secretive.
Variety
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Florida Unemployment story
