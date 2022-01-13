LOS ANGELES — In a story published January 13, 2022, about a Virgin Orbit launch, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Richard Branson said 480 countries can use Virgin Orbit. He said "all 180 countries" can use it.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Correction: Virgin Orbit-Launch story
In a story published January 13, 2022, about a Virgin Orbit launch, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Richard Branson said 480 countries can use Virgin Orbit. He said "all 180 countries" can use it.
Business
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean's Pies in Columbia, Missouri, has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and German Chocolate pies by $2 to $24.
Local
Airport snow plow drivers reached tentative deal on contract
Workers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reached agreement on a tentative contract, union leaders said Saturday.
World
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea on Sunday reportedly reached a preliminary multibillion-dollar deal to sell Seoul's surface-to-air missiles to Abu Dhabi and pledged deeper cooperation with the Gulf Arab federation.
Business
Ukraine claims Russia behind cyberattack in 'hybrid war'
Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced its government websites and alleged that Russia is engaged in an increasing "hybrid war" against its neighbor.