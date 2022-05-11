BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a story published May 11, 2022, about extremely premature babies and viability, The Associated Press erroneously reported the findings of a study that looked at how many babies born at 22 weeks received treatment. The study found that about 60% of the infants were actively treated in 2019, up from 26% in 2007; the figures were not the percentages of hospitals that treated them.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Fed nominee Michael Barr calls inflation 'far too high'
President Joe Biden's pick to be the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator pledged Thursday to help reduce high inflation and provide "clear rules" to govern financial innovation.
Politics
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on death penalty, elections
Wisconsin Republicans gathering for the state convention this weekend will vote on setting the party's priorities for the next year, including resolutions calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day, imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers, and opposing vaccine mandates.
Nation
Cancer deaths in Black people drop; still higher than others
Cancer death rates have steadily declined among Black people but remain higher than in other racial and ethnic groups, a U.S. government study released Thursday shows.
Nation
1 dead in shooting after Tennessee high school graduation
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting after a high school graduation at Middle Tennessee State University, according to police.
Nation
Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors
A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was sentenced to 24 years in state prison, prosecutors said.