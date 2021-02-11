ROME — In a story Feb. 11, 2021, about a sexual assault allegation against the late founder of a Catholic charity, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of a payment made to the alleged victim's father. The payment was believed to have been made in 1996-1997, not the mid-1970s.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Two plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial
Two Hong Kong democracy activists pleaded guilty Tuesday to organizing or participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019.
Business
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
World
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
After a weeklong bus ride from Honduras, Isabel Osorio Medina arrived in northern Mexico with the hope President Joe Biden would make it easier for people like him to get into the United States.
World
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight other people, Iraqi security and coalition officials said, sparking fears of new hostilities.
World
Tamil family of 4 win court battle to stay in Australia
A Tamil family won another victory in an Australian court on Tuesday in their battle to avoid deportation to Sri Lanka.