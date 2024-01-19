PHOENIX — In a story published January 14, 2024, about the Federal Highway Administration, The Associated Press erroneously reported the agency banned humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs. The agency strongly recommended against the use of humorous and quirky messages but did not ban them.
