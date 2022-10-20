NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont's proposal said "slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State." The proposal states "slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Court temporarily blocks student loan plan
A federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying.
Nation
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
Nation
Funeral for 2 ambushed officers draws peers from around US
The grieving widows of two slain Connecticut police officers gave tearful tributes to their husbands Friday during a funeral attended by thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country.
Nation
2 arrested in California armored car robbery, guard shooting
Two men were arrested Friday after they allegedly robbed an armored car outside a Los Angeles County bank earlier this week and shot a guard several times in an ambush, authorities said.
Politics
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief
President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.