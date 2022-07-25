WASHINGTON — In a story published July 25, 2022, about legal proceedings in the case of the suspected organizer of a deadly 2000 attack on a U.S. Navy warship, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a comment questioning a conflict of interest claim to a defense attorney, Navy Capt. Brian Mizer. The comment was made by the judge, Col. Lanny Acosta Jr.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit
The parents of a 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police in a clothing store last year have filed a lawsuit against the department and the officer whose rifle round pierced a dressing room wall.
Politics
Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding
A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.
World
Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology
Pope Francis honored grandparents Tuesday as the roots of humanity, as reverberations echoed from his historic apology for the Catholic Church's role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada's "catastrophic" residential school system.
World
5 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo's east
At least five people have been killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country, a government official said.
Business
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn't the one that counts.