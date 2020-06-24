WASHINGTON — In a story June 23, 2020, about a court ruling involving the Trump administration's plan for disclosure of hospital prices, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the general counsel for the American Hospital Association. She is Melinda Hatton, not Melinda Hutton.
Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator
Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and unsuccessfully tried to break into the Capitol building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure
The Trump administration won a court ruling Tuesday upholding its plan to require insurers and hospitals to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures in a bid to promote competition and push down costs.
Prosecutor to discuss Black SC teen killed by white cop
A prosecutor in South Carolina is expected to discuss his findings Wednesday in the shooting death of a Black teenager by a white police officer investigating car break ins.
Correction: Trump-Health Care Prices story
