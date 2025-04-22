Big Oil wants a lot from Trump. It has an ally in Doug Burgum, the president's Interior pick

Under the partisan glare of Washington and faced with stricter federal ethics rules governing conflicts of interest, Burgum has pledged to sell his interest in his family's lease with the shale oil giant Continental Resources, as well as another one with Hess, which is merging with Chevron. He has also pledged to sell stock held in a handful of energy companies, some of which he interacted with as governor, which are worth as much as $200,000 according to his 2023 financial disclosures.