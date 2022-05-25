UVALDE, Texas — In a story published May 25, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez. His name was Xavier James Lopez, not Xavier Javier Lopez. The story also gave an incorrect age for victim Uziyah Garcia. Uziyah was 10 years old, not 8.
Giants manager Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation's political direction following this week's school shooting in Texas.
US review traces massive New Mexico fire to prescribed burns
Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to prescribed burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday.
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats
Texas authorities said Friday that the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in buying a gun in private online conversations, but backed away from earlier descriptions that he made public threats less than an hour before the attack.
Live updates | Ukraine leader defiant on victory over Russia
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy spoke defiantly Friday in two speeches about his country's ultimate victory over Russian forces in both the most pressing battle in eastern Ukraine and the war, generally.