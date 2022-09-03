UVALDE, Texas — In a story published September 3, 2022, about children who survived the Uvalde school shooting dealing with trauma, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Julie Kaplow was affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital. She is the executive director of the Trauma and Grief Centers at The Hackett Center for Mental Health in Houston.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic
When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loan debt, many borrowers who kept making payments during the pandemic wondered if they'd made the right choice.
Nation
Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests
The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state's 2020 election results appeared in court Monday to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots.
Nation
At UN, leaders confront COVID's impact on global education
With COVID-related school disruptions setting back children around the world, activists implored world leaders Monday to prioritize school systems and restore educational budgets slashed when the pandemic hit.
Nation
Correction: Texas-School-Shooting-Trauma Recovery story
In a story published September 3, 2022, about children who survived the Uvalde school shooting dealing with trauma, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Julie Kaplow was affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital. She is the executive director of the Trauma and Grief Centers at The Hackett Center for Mental Health in Houston.
Politics
GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk
Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.