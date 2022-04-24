HOUSTON — In a story published April 24, 2022, about the planned execution of Melissa Lucio, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas. Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas since 1863.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California
Federal prosecutors announced a sweeping racketeering case Wednesday aimed at dismantling the leadership of the Mexican Mafia that controlled street gangs in part of Southern California.
Business
Twitter abuse victims fear Musk's plans, but may not quit
Perhaps no group of people is more alarmed about Elon Musk's plan to make Twitter a free speech free-for-all than those most likely to be targeted for harassment: women, racial minorities and other marginalized groups.
Nation
A nasty I of the storm: Ida is 12th I hurricane name retired
There's something about hurricanes starting with the letter I that is particularly nasty. Last year's Ida now joins the list of storms so deadly their names don't get used again.
Nation
Police arrest man accused of Philadelphia subway rape
Police arrested a Philadelphia man Wednesday who is accused of at least two sexual assaults, including one reported Sunday aboard a subway train.
Nation
Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in S Carolina
People who want South Carolina to become the 49th U.S. state to pass a hate crimes law have explained, bargained and begged Republicans in the state Senate to just hold a debate on the bill.