TAIPEI, Taiwan — In a story published September 8, 2022, about a U.S. congressional delegation visiting Taiwan, The Associated Press erroneously reported Stephanie Murphy was born in Hanoi, Vietnam. Her correct birthplace is Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Correction: Taiwan-US story
