CAIRO — In a story published August 4, 2023, about rights groups calling on the United States and the United Nations to impose further sanctions on those in Sudan responsible for alleged atrocities in the Darfur region, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Human Rights Watch had documented members of the paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces abducting 24 women and girls and raping them. Rather, Amnesty International documented this in a 56-page report.