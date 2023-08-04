CAIRO — In a story published August 4, 2023, about rights groups calling on the United States and the United Nations to impose further sanctions on those in Sudan responsible for alleged atrocities in the Darfur region, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Human Rights Watch had documented members of the paramilitary known as the Rapid Support Forces abducting 24 women and girls and raping them. Rather, Amnesty International documented this in a 56-page report.
Correction: Sudan story
Palestinian shooting attack in downtown Tel Aviv critically injures 1
A Palestinian gunman on Saturday opened fire in central Tel Aviv, critically wounding an Israeli police inspector before he was shot and killed by police, authorities said.
Cambodia electoral body confirms Prime Minister Hun Sen's party as the winner after final vote tally
Cambodia's electoral body on Saturday announced the final results of last month's election that has been criticized by the West as neither free nor fair, sealing a landslide victory for the ruling party of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and a mandate for the next five years.
A fugitive mob suspect in Greece is betrayed by his passion for hometown Naples soccer champions
Hometown passion for this year's soccer champions from Naples has betrayed the hideout of a longtime crime fugitive from Italy, who was captured while riding a motor scooter on a Greek island, Italian police said Saturday.
Toll from landslide in Georgia mountain resort up to 17 dead, 18 missing
The death toll from a landslide that hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia increased to 17, officials and news reports said Saturday, on the third day of a search and rescue operation.