NEW YORK — In a story published July 6, 2022, about a program the forgives student loan debt for public service workers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the program cancels federal student loan debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 payments. The story should have said that borrowers can have the remainder of their loans erased after making 10 years of monthly payments while doing public interest work, or making 120 monthly payments over any time span while doing public interest work.