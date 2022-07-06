NEW YORK — In a story published July 6, 2022, about a program the forgives student loan debt for public service workers, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the program cancels federal student loan debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 payments. The story should have said that borrowers can have the remainder of their loans erased after making 10 years of monthly payments while doing public interest work, or making 120 monthly payments over any time span while doing public interest work.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.06 to $104.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.37 to $107.02 a barrel.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis to demolish vacant building on former Kmart site
A St. Paul based consulting firm hired by the city will begin community engagement in August around the future of the site.
Politics
Facing threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay
After polls closed in New Mexico's primary last month, a worker returning ballots and other election materials to the clerk's office in Santa Fe was followed by a partisan election observer driving so close that mere inches separated their bumpers.
Nation
Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges
The family of a Black man in Connecticut, paralyzed when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly, asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved.
Business
EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report
Inflation is raging. The stock market is tumbling and interest rates rising. American consumers are depressed and angry. Economists warn of potentially dark times ahead.